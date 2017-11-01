BOC to rehear Hog Mountain warehouse request

A controversial warehouse request will again go before county leaders after recent court action.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday, Nov. 20, on a rezoning request for 90 acres on Hog Mountain Road at Storey Lane. Inland Holdings’ request to put a 1.2 million square foot manufacturing/distribution building at the site was previously denied by the BOC in April.
EWC Commons, LLC, later filed suit in the Superior Court of Jackson County claiming the denial was unconstitutional/wrongful. Judge David Motes ruled Sept. 27 that the BOC must vote on the request again under new conditions.
“The court has only directed the county to consider the zoning request given these new conditions and the county has no objection to following the court’s direction,” said county manager Kevin Poe.
Poe said the property owner feels the additional conditions will “soften the impact of the proposed development.”
See the full story in the Nov. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
