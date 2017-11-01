Both the Winder-Barrow High School girls and boys teams and the Apalachee High School girls team have qualified for the GHSA Class AAAAAA state meet at Carrollton High School on Saturday, while the season for the Apalachee boys has come to an end.
The schools competed last weekend in the Region 8-AAAAAA meet at Bramlett Elementary School in Auburn with the Apalachee girls finishing in a tie for second place with Lanier (though Lanier had a better average time by 3 seconds) while both Winder-Barrow teams were fourth.
Dacula easily won the girls team title and edged out Gainesville by a point overall in the boys race.
Lady Bulldoggs junior Kacie Wilson was the top local individual finisher on the girls side, placing third overall with a time of 21:42.31, a little more than 2 minutes behind winner Skylar English of Dacula (19:31.74). Winder-Barrow had two other top finishers in Sarah-Grace Weatherford (eighth, 22:37.24) and Haeden Fura (ninth, 22:57.43).
Apalachee was led by senior Molly Silva, who finished sixth overall (22:24.84). She was joined in the top 20 by Taylor Salvaggio (12th, 23:36.43), Katie Silva (16th, 24:11.56) and Chelsea Nunez-Paredes (20th, 24:32.18).
On the boys side, Gainesville’s Mugisha Beinvenu was the top runner, finishing in 16:35.81. Apalachee sophomore Kevin Ellington was the top local runner, placing 11th (18:10.84). Winder-Barrow had two runners place in the top 20 — Ethan Sumlin (18th, 18:30.91) and Mason Ayer (19th, 18:31.74).
Apalachee’s boys finished last and did not qualify for the state meet. Ellington was five spots shy of qualifying as an individual runner.
The Class AAAAAA boys meet will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and will be followed by the girls race at 1:15 p.m.
Cross Country: WBHS teams, AHS girls qualify for state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry