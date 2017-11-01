An upcoming ballot Banks County will ask voters whether they favor a one-cent Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) for roads and bridges.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a request last week from the Development Authority to proceed with the necessary steps to place the one-cent LOST on an upcoming ballot.
Banks County Development Authority Chairman Scott Ledford presented the request to the commissioners. Ledford said the one-cent tax would bring in roughly $3 million per year over a five-year term.
Currently, the road department county budget is $850,00 and $400,000 of that is used to pay salaries, leaving around $450,000 to spent on the upkeep of county roads.
“Spending $450,000 per year on roads will not bring them up to the level needed,” Ledford said.
Ledford told the commissioners that to bring in $3 million as proposed in the one-cent LOST the county would need to raise the millage rate by 6 mills. That figure is based on 1-mill being equivalent to $485,000. This would put a real burden on county taxpayers, he added.
BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper said most of the revenue from the one-cent LOST would be paid by people from outside the county.
“The lion’s share will be paid by people outside Banks County,” commissioner Charles Turk said.
For more details from the meeting, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Voters to be asked to approve sales tax increase
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry