GDOT asks travelers to ‘drive alert’ during Hwy. 53 work

Georgia transportation officials are asking travelers to “drive alert” as crews begin work on Hwy. 53 at I-85.
Georgia Department of Transportation’s Katie Strickland said crews plan to start maintenance on the I-85 North ramp at the Hwy. 53 exit on Monday. Crews will be repairing the asphalt driving surface on the ramp from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Traffic will shift to the outside lane of the ramp.
On Tuesday, Strickland said crews will begin working on improvements to Hwy. 53. The work, which includes replacing portion of asphalt lane, will be done from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The GDOT recently announced plans to restripe the Hwy. 53 bridge to create a new through lane for traffic.
