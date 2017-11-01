Election Day is Tuesday

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 1. 2017
Election Day is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Braselton voters can cast their ballots for the single contested town council race. Robert Clark and Hardy Johnson are vying for the vacant District 4 Braselton Town Council seat.
Registered voters can cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building located at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
Only a handful of votes were cast in the first two weeks of early voting. Six people had voted at the polls as of Saturday, Oct. 28, and four mail ballots were returned.
Early voting continues this week until Friday, Nov. 3, at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.