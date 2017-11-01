Election Day is Tuesday

Election Day is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Braselton voters can cast their ballots for the single contested town council race. Robert Clark and Hardy Johnson are vying for the vacant District 4 Braselton Town Council seat.
Registered voters can cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building located at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
Only a handful of votes were cast in the first two weeks of early voting. Six people had voted at the polls as of Saturday, Oct. 28, and four mail ballots were returned.
Early voting continues this week until Friday, Nov. 3, at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
