After initially denying it this summer, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners voted on Oct. 24 to approve the removal of a special use for commercial development for property on Farmington Way and Chancey Circle, between Ga. 316 and Haymon Morris Road, clearing the way for additional apartments a developer is planning for the area.
With a unanimous 7-0 vote, commissioners approved owner Ronnie Gasaway’s request to remove a 20-percent commercial development designation from the property.
The original 45-acre property was rezoned in 2008 with a master planned development use and the proposed project at the time included a mix of apartments (54 percent), commercial development (20 percent), open space (20 percent) and streets (6 percent). Parts of the property were sold off in 2011 and 2013 and became the Farmington Hills apartment complex.
Gasaway has told the commission he wanted to remove the commercial component because he had been told by numerous developers that the property was not suitable for commercial development due to land type and the proximity of several more suitable properties. Instead he wanted to subdivide the remaining 28.4 acres to include a 16-acre tract with 180 apartments and 12.4 acres as open space.
The item has been before the BOC numerous times since early July. On July 11, commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of the request, but three members were absent and four affirmative votes are required to approve an item. That pushed the item back to July 25 when commissioners voted 6-1 to deny the request, citing a desire to keep the potential for commercial development intact and concerns over the potential impact on traffic and the population of nearby schools.
See more in the Nov. 1 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
More apartments planned near Farmington Hills after BOC vote
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry