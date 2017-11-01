Football: Leopards eye ‘tough’ test from Elbert Co. in regular-season finale

This time last season, the Banks County High School football team was preparing to travel to Elberton to take on Elbert County for the No. 2 seed in Region 8-AA.
The trip yielded a great result as the Leopards went to the “Granite Bowl” and pulled out a 43-29 victory in head coach Josh Shoemaker’s first year. The team sat at 4-1 in the region going into the game and 5-4 for the season. It is déjà vu all over again as the Leopards (5-4, 4-1) play Elbert County this Friday night with the winner to be the No. 2 seed and host a Class 2A state playoff game. The loser is the No. 3 seed.
“It’s the same position we were in last year, but it’s different, because this is a different team,” Shoemaker said. “The best part about Elbert County is we get to play them at home."
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
