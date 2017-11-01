Football: Leopards eye ‘tough’ test from Elbert Co. in regular-season finale

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 1. 2017
This time last season, the Banks County High School football team was preparing to travel to Elberton to take on Elbert County for the No. 2 seed in Region 8-AA.


The trip yielded a great result as the Leopards went to the “Granite Bowl” and pulled out a 43-29 victory in head coach Josh Shoemaker’s first year. The team sat at 4-1 in the region going into the game and 5-4 for the season. It is déjà vu all over again as the Leopards (5-4, 4-1) play Elbert County this Friday night with the winner to be the No. 2 seed and host a Class 2A state playoff game. The loser is the No. 3 seed.
“It’s the same position we were in last year, but it’s different, because this is a different team,” Shoemaker said. “The best part about Elbert County is we get to play them at home."
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.