Cross Country: BC takes region titles, ready for state meet in Carrollton

This Saturday in Carrollton, the state’s best runners will meet for the GHSA cross country state championships. Two of those teams are from Banks County High School as both the boys’ and girls’ teams made it through to Carrollton.
Both teams are rolling into the state meet with momentum as they both dominated to sweep the Region 8-AA championships last Thursday at Oglethorpe County High School.
“I am feeling good about both teams,” head coach Will Foster said. “Our recent results have been very good and the workouts leading up to these last couple weeks have went well.
“I think we are prepared to compete with the best on Saturday.”
At last year’s state meet, the boys finished second overall to Bleckley County High. The top-five runners for the team all finished inside the top 25 overall.
What will it take for the boys to be back with a chance to win it all this season? Foster said it will take them being “confident” and taking “control” of the race around the half-way point.
“That is when we try to work our way up in the pack,” Foster said. “I think they will have to handle the mental challenges of running on a big stage, but I think they are experienced enough to be able to perform well in that type of high-pressure environment.”
