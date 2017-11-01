Schools may add 90-plus acres for ag education

Barrow County agricultural education students are likely to have expanded programs, and maybe an outdoor classroom, within a year or so.
The Barrow County Board of Education agreed Tuesday to accept the donation of more than 90 acres of land along Ga. 53 from the Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land. The property would be used for the district’s agriculture programs.
Ashley Best and Samantha Kickbush, two of the ag teachers at Winder-Barrow High School and Sims Academy for Innovation and Technology respectively, said they have lots of ideas but must get on the land and see what is there. Best said a classroom is on the property. If that can be used, the two teachers said it might be used for summer camp programs for elementary students.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the board first has to issue a letter of support for the project. The board is expected to do that at its meeting Tuesday.
Board chair Mark Still said the letter is a “step in the process.” He also pointed out the land cannot be used to build a school. It is in a conservation program and must be undeveloped. Best said potential uses include for livestock shows, summer camp, lease parts to local farmers and a future forestry-wildlife pathway for the high school curricula.
