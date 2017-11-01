SOFTBALL: Panther season ends with fifth-place finish

Entering the year, Chad Brannon wasn’t sure how his first season would conclude, but a near 30-win season with a trip to Columbus weren’t necessarily on the radar.
As it turned out, the Jackson County softball team gave the new coach a season to remember.
The Panthers (28-9) finished fifth in Class AAA last week, beating Pike County 4-2 in the opening round of the state championship bracket in Columbus on Thursday before losing close contests to Worth County (4-2 on Thursday) and Cook County (6-4 on Friday).
“I was very proud of them, the whole body of work,” coach Chad Brannon said. “Honestly, at the beginning, (assistant) coach (Joseph) Laird and I, we struggled to figure out if we were even going to make any sort of run … So we exceeded the coaches’ expectations. Obviously, our expectations changed a little bit through out the year.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
