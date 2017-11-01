Barrow County voters will decide Tuesday whether to continue funding various capital improvement projects around the county with a 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax.
If the voter referendum is approved, the current SPLOST, which expires June 30, would essentially be extended for another five years through June 2023.
County and municipal officials have touted the use of SPLOST to fund capital projects as a means of generating revenue from people from out of the town and reducing the property-tax burden on county residents. But the tax has also drawn criticism during public meetings from residents who contend that the local governments have become too dependent on the revenue generated to fund too many “wish list” items.
According to county projections, the SPLOST extension would generate $56.6 million during that five-year period. Just under $7.4 million would be taken off the top for an expansion of facilities at Victor Lord Park on roughly 35 acres the state has agreed to lease to the county. The expansion plan includes five multi-purpose athletic fields (three on site, two off site), tennis courts, exercise trails, a dog park and a splash pad.
The expansion has been designated a “Level II” project by the county. The remaining $49.2 million would be distributed among the county and its municipalities, based on population figures from the 2010 U.S. Census for various projects.
For more on the allocations to the county and municipalities, see the Nov. 1 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Barrow County voters to decide on SPLOST renewal Tuesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry