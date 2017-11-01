Jackson County placed last out of four teams at a cheerleading competition at Chestatee Saturday as the region meet nears.
“We didn’t hit part of our pyramid, so we finished in fourth out of four teams,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “We had some really strong points to our routine, but the mistake in the pyramid really cost us placing higher.”
Jackson County will compete at region at Putnam County Saturday.
JCCHS cheerleaders finishe fourth at Chestatee
