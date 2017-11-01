CROSS COUNTRY: Jackson Co. runners moving on to state

Both Jackson County’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams took the bronze in their respective races at the region meet Thursday, qualifying for state.
The boys’ squad finished with 69 points, while the girls’ team tallied 64 points in its race.
Fifth-ranked East Jackson won the boys’ title, while Hart County claimed the girls’ championship.
“On the boys’ side, we knew Hart and East had very solid teams ranked in the top four, and we knew if we ran to our potential then we were going to (finish third),” Panther coach Matt King said. “The goal was to score in the 60s and make sure we were going to Carrollton.”
Russell Hendley (17:32.84) finished as the boys’ region runner-up to East Jackson’s Shane Shelafoe. Dawson Miller (17:47.84) placed sixth.
In the girls’ race, Jaycie Ponce finished fourth with a time of 21:24.09, and Kayla Sheppard, a freshman, placed sixth with a time of 21:58.83.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
