CROSS COUNTRY: Second-place finishes at area propel Tiger runners to state

The Commerce High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are headed to the state meet, which takes place this Saturday in Carrollton.
Both teams advanced with second-place finishes at last Thursday’s Single A Public Area 4 Championships meet. The meet was hosted by Georgia Military College in Milledgeville.
“We are excited about the state,” head coach Mark Hale said. “We will run as best we can and see where that leaves us.
“I think both teams have a chance to finish in the top four and receive a team trophy, but we could easily miss out on either side as well. We have got to be at our best.”
He added last Thursday was a “great effort” to get both teams through to Carrollton.
“We really had some outstanding performances by quite a few runners,” he said.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
