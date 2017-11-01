FOOTBALL: EJCHS coach praises seniors heading into finale

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 1. 2017
With East Jackson out of contention for the state playoffs this year, only this Friday’s game against Hart County remains for the Eagles seniors.
Though his team has struggled to a 1-7 record, coach Scott Wilkins had plenty of positive things to say about the senior group.
“It starts with the seniors,” Wilkins said.
He highlighted the efforts of Hunter Cronier, Jackson Patterson and Steve Hill in particular.
All three are returning starters on the offensive line and have “played a ton of football on both sides of the ball” this year, according to Wilkins. The coach praised their contributions on both the game field and practice field.
“They have tremendous work ethic,” Wilkins said. “They have a tremendous heart. They really, to me, exemplify what it is to have blue pride.”
For the rest of this story, see Nov. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.