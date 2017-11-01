FOOTBALL: EJCHS coach praises seniors heading into finale

With East Jackson out of contention for the state playoffs this year, only this Friday’s game against Hart County remains for the Eagles seniors.
Though his team has struggled to a 1-7 record, coach Scott Wilkins had plenty of positive things to say about the senior group.
“It starts with the seniors,” Wilkins said.
He highlighted the efforts of Hunter Cronier, Jackson Patterson and Steve Hill in particular.
All three are returning starters on the offensive line and have “played a ton of football on both sides of the ball” this year, according to Wilkins. The coach praised their contributions on both the game field and practice field.
“They have tremendous work ethic,” Wilkins said. “They have a tremendous heart. They really, to me, exemplify what it is to have blue pride.”
For the rest of this story, see Nov. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
