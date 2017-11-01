FOOTBALL: Panthers to face loaded Bulldogs in region finale

Jackson County will close its regular-season against a region foe that seemingly stockpiles talented football players year after year.
Panther coach Brandon Worley said Morgan County (8-1, 4-0), which has clinched the 8-AAA title, is loaded again this season.
“The past two years we’ve played them, we’ve talked about how athletic they are,” Worley said. “I’m like, ‘Well, I hope they lose some of those kids,’ but it seems like they get more.”
The Bulldogs feature a quarterback who has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards in Trey Patterson along with four receivers with over 250 yards — Anthony Cooper (720 yards), Jordan Huff (505 yards), Jacarius Robinson (291 yards) and Brandon Smith (271). Three Morgan County running backs have gained over 200 rushing yards — Stephon Rambus (373 yards), Donovan Nelson (255 yards) and Tre’Mon Moore (239 yards).
“They’re very athletic all across the board,” Worley said. “Their receivers are really tall. The QB has had a great year.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
