FOOTBALL: Dragons playing for second seed

Jefferson won’t win a region title this year but faces a meaningful regular-season finale Friday.
The Dragons (7-2, 3-1) will host Oconee County (5-4, 2-2) on senior night with the No. 2 seed out of Region 8-AAAA — and hosting rights in the first round of the state playoffs — up for grabs.
“Being back home and being senior night, they’re certainly aware it’s a big game for a lot of reasons,” coach Gene Cathcart said of his players. “They tend to always respond when the bright lights are on … The legacy of this team will be written this week and next week and hopefully in the weeks to follow.”
At 2-2 in 8-AAAA play, Oconee County sits a tie for third-place in the region after having dropped games to St. Pius X and Stephens County. Should the Warriors win this game, they would own the tie-breaker over Jefferson for the No. 2 seed.
Oconee County employs a running-back-by-committee with Tre Whitehead, Jarvis Steven and Jared Hood sharing carries. But the offense centers around quarterback Max Johnson, son of Super Bowl winning quarterback Brad Johnson.
“He’s a tall, athletic young man with a great arm and can throw it a long way,” Cathcart said. “Here lately, he’s been slinging it a good bit more than Oconee traditionally has. They’ve become more of a throw first, run second team. Our secondary certainly will be challenged.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
