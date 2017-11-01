CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson runners qualify for state out of loaded region

Jefferson’s cross country teams both made the cut for the state meet, with the boys and girls each taking the No. 4 spot out of a well-stocked 8-AAAA at Thursday’s region meet at North Oconee.
Both races were loaded with top-10 teams in Class AAAA. Jefferson coach Brady Sigler pointed out that both his squads would have probably placed first in six other regions throughout the state.
“It’s just the way it’s stacked,” coach Brady Sigler said.
The coach said the meet was eye-opening for his runners, explaining that the region is even stronger than last year.
“It was good for us; we ran what we could run,” Sigler said, noting that Jefferson runners set 25 personal records between the varsity and junior varsity races.
Derek Hildebrand paced the boys’ team with an 11th-place finish with a time of 16:52.80.
In the girls’ race, Caitlin Schroeder led Jefferson with a 17th-place finish (21:01.63) as the team’s top runner, Maggie Dyer, sat out.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
