Two more lawsuits filed against Statham, Officer Lofton, chief

Two more people have filed federal lawsuits against former Statham Policeman Marc Lofton, Police Chief Allan Johnston and the City of Statham for false arrest and for made up charges against the man and woman.
Adam Carpenter and Mary Willliams filed the suits in October. Both were arrested on driving under the influence of prescription medicines.
All charges against the two were dismissed in Barrow County Superior Court.
They were the second and third lawsuits against the city, Lofton and police chief.
The first suit, filed in July, was by Kelly Pickens. She was charged with six counts of DUI in August 2015. All six were dismissed in April 2016. Pickens, 48, died Oct. 12.
The lawsuits charge that Lofton made “readily demonstrable falsehoods and fabricated evidence.” They also say Lofton “made a staggering number of arrests for DUI in a short period.”
Both also cite a letter from the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia to Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Smith that says, “Officer Lofton was not capable of making legal arrests for DUI-drugs.
“From a review of Officer Lofton’s training records as well as observations of his investigations, he does not appear to have the training required to regularly make effective DUI cases involving prescription drugs,” the letter says.
Similar language was used in the Pickens’ lawsuit.
Carpenter “was falsely arrested for DUI without probable cause as he drove to work early one morning. Adam Carpenter had no substances of any variety in his system,” the suit says. The charges against Carpenter were dropped Nov. 21, 2016.
See more in the Nov. 1 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
