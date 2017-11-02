COMMERCE - Steve Douglas Childs, 60, died Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Childs was born in Gainesville, the son of William Donald Childs of Commerce and the late Edna Merle Seagraves Childs. He was a member of Erastus Christian Church and was employed by Cottrelle Trucking.
Survivors in addition to his father include his wife, Linda Hawks Childs, Commerce; sons, Clint Childs (Paula), Nicholson, and Cody Childs (Darea), Hull; daughter, Cassie Childs, Jefferson; brother, Jerry Childs, Commerce; and grandchildren, Delia, Paisley and Chloe Childs.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 2, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Mike Stowers and David Sharpton officiating. Interment will follow in Erastus Christian Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Steve Childs (10-31-17)
