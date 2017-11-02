An online fundraiser has been established for a Bogart woman and her 5-year-old son who were hit by a vehicle in downtown Statham while they were out trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 29-year-old Katlin Bentley was walking with her husband, Matt, 5-year-old son Kross and their younger son in a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Ga. 211 and Railroad Street when Katlin and Kross were struck by a Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by 47-year-old Jeffrey Craig. Katlin was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital while Kross was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital.
Craig has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
According to Matt Bentley’s post on the fundraiser webpage, Katlin was struck by the front of the minivan, hit the windshield and struck her head on the pavement. Kross was pinned on the arm by the back passenger-side tire.
Katlin Bentley suffered a severely broken ankle that will require surgery, a broken rib and a concussion, according to the post, while Kross has a fractured eye socket, extensive road rash that may require skin graft and possibly damaged knee muscles.
The post also noted that the couple recently lost an infant daughter and that Katlin’s only insurance was pregnancy Medicaid, which ends next week.
The fundraiser had generated $2,415 out of a $7,500 goal as of late Thursday morning.
It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/4ngfjio.
Online fundraiser established for mother and son hit by vehicle while trick-or-treating
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry