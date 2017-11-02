EJCHS basketball team hosting Eagle Madness Monday

Thursday, November 2. 2017
The East Jackson boys’ and girls’ basketball programs will host their “Eagle Madness” intrasquad scrimmages from 4:15-7:45 p.m. Monday at the East Jackson Comprehensive High School gym. The EJ Dazzlers will dance as well.
Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults. Proceeds will help fund the East Jackson Basketball Booster Club. The event schedule is as follows:
4:15-4:30 p.m. — Middle school girls (A and B team) scrimmage
4:35-4:50 p.m. — Middle school boys (A and B team) scrimmage
4:55-5:10 p.m. — Ninth grade boys scrimmage
5:15-5:30 p.m. — JV girls scrimmage
5:35-5:50 p.m. — JV boys scrimmage
5:55-6:00 p.m. — EJ Dazzlers dance team routine
6:05-6:35 p.m. — Varsity girls scrimmage
6:40-7:10 p.m. — Varsity boys scrimmage
7:15-7:45 p.m. — FCA Event
