Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a chase into South Hall.
The Gwinnett County Police Department announced an "active investigation" into the incident, which occurred near Friendship Road and Hwy. 211.
A Gwinnett County police officer reportedly shot a suspect in the abdomen area.
Friendship Road is closed from Deaton Creek to Hwy. 211. Travelers are asked to avoid the area as multiple police agencies investigate.
This story will be updated.
Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in South Hall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry