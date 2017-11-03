Bridges: Battle between the teacher and pupil appears inevitable

Alabama and Georgia are the top two ranked teams in this week’s college football Associated Press poll and it appears all but certain the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will meet in the upcoming SEC championship game.
It also appears, barring some monumental upset, that the two teams will both be undefeated when it happens. One can only image what the hype will be the week leading into the contest in Atlanta.
The fact that Alabama is ranked No. 1 is of no surprise.
The Crimson Tide is right where everyone expected them to be.
The real surprise has to be how well UGA is doing in year two of the Kirby Smart era.
The Bulldogs have looked nearly as impressive as Alabama in 2017 and some diehard UGA faithful are now believing their team can and will defeat the Crimson Tide in the SEC title game.
While Alabama would be favored in the matchup (my guess would be by five points) it is not beyond impossible to see UGA win this game. The Crimson Tide is not unbeatable, it’s just a question if Georgia is already at a point where the Bulldogs can pull the upset off.
It is worth noting that Nick Saban has never lost to one of his former assistants who have gone on to be head coaches. Of course most of his former assistants have not done that great as head coaches (Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain). Streaks of this nature often end at some point though and UGA has a team with the makeup to do it.
It won’t be easy though. Alabama is used to being on the big stage for games from hyped season openers to conference title contests to playing for the national championship. Saban really has no equal on the college level in terms of preparing his team for a big game.
If you are a betting person (which I am not), never go against Alabama as long as Saban is coaching there. I don’t care who the opponent is or how good the upstart team across the field appears to be. Alabama is going to be up for the challenge. Many UGA fans got their wish in seeing former head coach Mark Richt run out of town. Ironically, and not surprisingly, Richt has the Miami Hurricanes undefeated and ranked in the top 10 as well. It should be noted that Richt inherited a program in a much bigger mess than the one Smart took over. In his final season in Athens, Richt didn’t exactly bottom out with four or five wins.
Miami is probably still a couple of years away from being a true playoff contender. The fact that the Canes have remained undefeated to this point despite several close games is simply a testament to Richt’s leadership and coaching ability. One can only hope down the road Miami will get to meet UGA in a bowl game or perhaps the college football playoffs.
Richt probably hasn’t been on too many UGA fans’ minds though of late.
They are too busy worshiping Kirby Smart and dreaming of knocking Alabama off as king of the hill in the SEC to give much thought to the man who had a long successful tenure between the hedges in Athens.
The teacher vs. pupil matchup between Saban and Smart all but seems likely at this point. Ironically, Alabama probably has the tougher path to get to Atlanta but one has to figure the Tide will end up being there for the game. And make no mistake, Alabama will be more than ready to defend its crown.
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Battle between the teacher and pupil appears inevitable
