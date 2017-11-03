Daniel Webster (11-01-17)

JEFFERSON - Daniel Webster, 84, entered into rest Wednesday, November 1, 2017.
Mr. Webster was born in Albany, N.Y., the son of the late Willard and Anna LaRosa Webster and was retired from the United States Air Force. He was a retired financial advisor with John Hancock Financial Services. Mr. Webster was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Janell Webster, Jefferson; one son, Daniel Webster II; one daughter, Michelle McKenzie and her husband Jim, Lawrenceville; granddaughter, Elizabeth Rodber and her husband Jack, Nottingham, England; one brother, James Webster, Crown Point, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Laskey officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
