JEFFERSON - Austin Crumley, 17, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017.
Austin Crumley was born in Athens, the son of Phillip and Jenni Crumley. He was a Junior and attended the Foothills Charter School in Jackson County.
Survivors include his parents, Phillip and Jenni Crumley; brothers, Kyle Crumley and Jacob Crumley; grandparents, Tammy Hayes and Johnny and Kathy Bond, all of Jefferson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 4, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Norris officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with Preston Wall, Will Beatty, Easton Tuggle, Jake Tanner, Clayton Wood, Garrett Bennett and Hayden Forthofer honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Saturday, November 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Austin Crumley (10-29-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry