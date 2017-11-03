Funeral services have been set for a Jackson County teenager who was killed in a car accident on Oct. 28.
Austin Crumley, 17, Jefferson, died after the single-vehicle wreck on SR 124. He was initially injured in the crash and later died at the hospital.
Georgia State Patrol officials also believe a blue vehicle struck Crumley’s vehicle after the wreck and left the scene.
Services are set for Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Evans Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Evans Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Several Jackson County schools have dedicated Friday night’s football games to Crumley, encouraging attendees to wear red in his memory.
An online fundraiser has also been created to help Crumley’s family with expenses. Those wishing to donate can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-the-crumley-family
Teen dies after crash, services set
