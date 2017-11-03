Dacula junior two-way star Jalen Perry started his week by committing to the University of Georgia. He ended it by helping lead his team to a region championship in convincing fashion.
Perry caught three long touchdown passes, including two of more than 75 yards, as the Falcons throttled Winder-Barrow 47-14 Friday night at W. Clair Harris Stadium in both teams’ regular-season finale to lock up the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA title for the second consecutive season.
“He’s obviously a very good football player; you don’t commit to the No. 1 team in the country by accident,” Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb said of Perry, who committed to Georgia as a 4-star cornerback but also showed Friday he can play receiver, finishing with 5 catches for 226 yards. “They try to get him the ball as often as possible and I don’t blame them.”
The loss dropped the Bulldoggs (8-2, 3-2 region) into a three-way tie for second place with Lanier and Gainesville after the Longhorns beat the Red Elephants 27-14 Friday night. The tiebreaker will be determined in the order of each team’s rankings on Maxpreps.
Entering Friday night’s action, the Bulldoggs were ranked 25th in Class AAAAAA by the rating system while Lanier was 30th and Gainesville was 33rd. It’s likely that Gainesville would finish as the No. 4 seed, meaning the Bulldoggs would be either second or third, but the rankings likely won’t be final until sometime Saturday, or even Sunday.
If Winder-Barrow finishes second, it would host Chattahoochee, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, next week. If the Bulldoggs drop back to third, they would travel to Roswell to take on Centennial, the No. 2 team from that region.
It was a bitter disappointment Friday for the Bulldoggs, who had a chance to win their second-ever region title and first since 1993. But Dacula (6-4, 5-0) had other plans, rolling up just under 500 yards of offense — nearly 400 in the first half — and dominating from start to finish.
Along with Perry, senior quarterback Shayne Buckingham was the main catalyst, throwing for 311 yards and four touchdowns while adding two more scores on the ground.
“They’re a very good team. Hats off to them,” Webb said of the Falcons. “They knew they had to win the game to win the region title outright and so they didn’t save anything. They threw the kitchen sink at us.
“They’ve got players everywhere — up front, in the back, on the ends. We struggled all week long to find a weakness to attack and couldn’t really find one. They’re a team that can make a deep run in the playoffs.”
On Dacula’s opening drive, Winder-Barrow brought a blitz on third down 9 yards to go, but Buckingham broke away from several Bulldogg defenders’ grasps and found a wide-open Perry for a 78-yard touchdown to give the Falcons an early lead just over a minute into the game.
The Falcons added to their lead later in the quarter when Buckingham found Perry again from 25 yards out to cap a five-play, 53-yard drive.
The Bulldoggs cut into the lead final play of the first quarter when Brock Landis heaved a 46-yard touchdown pass to Lamonta Mack, who fought off a pair of defenders to get into the end zone.
Dacula, however, struck back quickly. On another third-and-9 play, Buckingham found Deontaye Brown down the right side line for a 74-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7.
The Falcons would eventually stretch their lead to 24-7 on a 28-yard field goal by Zach Gerks before the Bulldoggs cut back into the deficit with a six-play, 68-yard march that ended when Landis dropped down to Jamar Mack, who scurried in from 33 yards out to make it 24-14.
But once again, Dacula answered. On the second play of its next possession, Buckingham hit Perry on a quick slant and the speedster raced 81 yards for another score to boost the lead back up to 17.
After another Winder-Barrow three-and-out, the Falcons kept the ball on the ground and needed just seven plays to go 74 yards with Buckingham powering his way in from 5 yards out to make it 38-14 just before haltime.
Buckingham added a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the third and the Falcons got two more points late in the game when a snap on a punt attempt sailed over Winder-Barrow punter Harlin Brown’s head and out of the end zone for a safety.
—
D 14 24 7 2 — 47
W 7 7 0 0 — 14
D—Shayne Buckingham 78 pass to Jalen Perry (Payton Rawson kick)
D—Buckingham 25 pass to Perry (Rawson kick)
W—Brock Landis 46 pass to Lamonta Mack (Harlin Brown kick)
D—Buckingham 74 pass to Deontaye Brown (Rawson kick)
D—Zach Gerks 28 FG
W—Landis 33 pass to Jamar Mack (Brown kick)
D—Buckingham 81 pass to Perry (Rawson kick)
D—Buckingham 5 run (Rawson kick)
D—Buckingham 1 run (Rawson kick)
D—Safety
