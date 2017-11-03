JEFFERSON 28, OCONEE CO. 21: Wood, Moore lead Jefferson to Senior Night win

Colby Wood and Bryce Moore made sure Jefferson’s Senior Night was one worth celebrating.
Wood ran for 226 yards and a touchdown and Moore threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns — one of which went to Wood — as the Dragons (8-2, 4-1) beat Oconee County 28-21 at home Friday.
The victory locked up the No. 2 seed out of Region 8-AAAA and assured the Dragons of at least one home game in the state playoffs. Jefferson will host White County next week.
“A lot of seniors were emotional,” Wood said. “They wanted to play one more game here.”
Jefferson broke a 7-7 tie with three unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead at the half.
Moore, who was 14-of-18 on the night passing, threw touchdown passes to Garmon Randolph (16 yards), Zac Corbin (23 yards) and Wood (32 yards).
Meanwhile, Wood — who scored the game’s first touchdown with a 10-yard run in the first quarter – had 120 yards rushing in the first half.
Wood added 57 yards receiving to finish with 283 yards of total offense for the game.
Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart praised his senior duo of Wood and Moore.
“Colby’s career speaks for itself,” Cathcart said. “What an awesome player. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a more productive high school player in my life. I’m just extremely proud of him. And Bryce, what more can you say about him bouncing back this year and the year that he’s had."
Jefferson had to hang on to win though.
Oconee County scored on a 6-yard run late in the third quarter and again one a one-yard quarterback keeper from Max Johnson with 3:25 left in the game to cut Jefferson’s lead to 28-21.
“We had opportunities to put them away and didn’t,” Cathcart said. “We just weren’t able to do that. That was frustrating.”
But Wood proved to be the Dragons’ closer.
Needing to knock out a couple of first downs on the final drive to end the game, Jefferson gave the ball to Wood seven times, which included a 36-yard run to the Oconee County 25-yard line to ice the win.
Jefferson’s defense generated a pair of interceptions on the night in its effort to slow Oconee County’s potent passing attack. Terrell Wall’s first-quarter interception set up Jefferson’s third touchdown of the night. An interception from Wood in the end zone late in the first half stopped a Warrior drive deep into Dragon territory.
“The interception there at the end of the first half was huge by Colby,” Cathcart said. “That was a huge momentum spurt going into halftime.”
Cathcart said he was disappointed he wasn’t able to get all the seniors into the game due to the closeness of the score in the second half.
“As a coach, that hurts your heart, because those guys work awfully, awfully hard,” he said.
The coach said he was proud of this senior class, which has a 42-7 record in four years.
“It’s a very proud group, and I know they’ll always be special to me being my first year here,” he said.
Jefferson now goes into next week’s playoff game against White County hoping to extend a streak of five-straight victories in the first round.
“We believe in ourselves,” Wood said. “We can go as far as we want to. We’ve just got to take it one game at a time and just execute what the coaches have each week and just believe in each other.”
JEFFERSON 28, OCONEE CO. 21: Wood, Moore lead Jefferson to Senior Night win
