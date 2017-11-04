Football: Bulldoggs to host Chattahoochee in first round of playoffs

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Saturday, November 4. 2017
The Winder-Barrow High School football team will host the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs next week, coach Heath Webb said Saturday evening.
The Bulldoggs (8-2) will enter as the No. 2 seed from Region 8-AAAAAA after prevailing in a three-way tiebreaker with Lanier and Gainesville that was decided according to the teams' rankings on Maxpreps. They will host Chattahoochee, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
It will be the first time the Bulldoggs have hosted a playoff game since a first-round loss to Westlake in 2003.
