The Madison County High School Drama Club will perform “Anatomy of Gray” Nov. 6-7 at 7 p.m. both nights..
The plot is summarized as follows: “When June’s father dies, she prays for a healer to come to the small town of Gray, so that no one will ever suffer again. The next thing she knows, there’s a tornado, and a man in a balloon blows into town claiming to be a doctor. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything, but soon the town’s preacher takes ill with a mysterious plague. And then the plague begins to spread. Set in Indiana during the late 1800s, Anatomy of Gray deals with death, loss, love, and healing in a unique coming-of-age story.”
MCHS won third place for the performance at the Region 8-AAAA One-Act Competition that was held Saturday, Oct. 28, at Piedmont College in Demorest. Tyler Spears was named “Best Supporting Actor” and Morgan Osborne was named to the “All-Star Cast.”
Tickets will be $5. Canned food items will be collected for the Madison County Food Bank. Those who bring five or more canned food items, will get a ticket for $3.
“Please come see a great show and support a great cause,” organizers said.
MCHS to perform ‘Anatomy of Gray’ Nov. 6-7
