Edna Bush (11-03-17)

COMMERCE - Edna Bush, 83, passed away on November 3, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 8, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 2, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church between the hours of 6 to 8 p.m.

Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home, Gainesville.
