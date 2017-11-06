HOMER - Jean Caudell Thorne, 75, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2017.
Mrs. Thorne was born on December 22, 1941, in Homer, the daughter of the late John and Vassie Dalton Caudell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Thorne. Mrs. Thorne was co-owner of Thorne Equipment Company.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and John Robertson, Alto; and several cousins and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 6, at Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Billy Burrell officiating.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes, Baldwin.
Jean Thorne (11-06-17)
