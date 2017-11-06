Lou Rita DeVault (11-01-17)

With saddened hearts the family of Lou Rita DeVault, of Grayson, Ga., announces her home going. Rita, age 79, born July 22, 1938, passed away on November 1, 2017, following a struggle with cancer.
Rita was preceded in death by her mother, Mrytle Withrow Norton and father, Randolph Hurst Norton. She was born in Madison, Ga., Morgan County, and lived most of her life in the Atlanta area. Rita was married to James William DeVault on February 15, 1969. Rita and James had one daughter, Mollye Lou DeVault of Grayson and one grandson, Christopher Gary Taylor of Grayson.
Rita graduated from Bass High in Atlanta and proudly graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Rita had many interest and hobbies like photography and gardening, but her family was her heart. She loved her Lord and she loved her family. She was a member of Grayson United Methodist Church in Grayson. Rita was preceded in death by her brothers, Randy Norton, James Norton, Joe Norton, and Larry Norton; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Joe Overton.
She is survived by Mollye and Gary and her sisters, Doris Norton Williams and Linda G. Norton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Kenneth Duckett and Raymond and Linda DeVault; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Lou Rita DeVault will be held on Wednesday, November 8, at 1 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Atlanta. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, November 8, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, Snellville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
