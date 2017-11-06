Frances Spivey (11-04-17)

Frances Tucker Spivey, 86, wife of 62 years to Ed Spivey, died Saturday, November 4, 2017.
Born in Oglethorpe, she was the daughter of the late Charlie M. Tucker and Estelle Stewart Tucker. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Spivey; and siblings, Curtis Mae Rountree, Sara White, Charlie Thomas Tucker and Jimmy Tucker.
Mrs. Spivey was a graduate of Winterville High School, where she played basketball. She retired as an Accounting Tech from the Air Force Reserves, but her passion was baking cakes for her catering business. She was a member of Hull Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her son, Stanley Spivey, Hull; daughter, Pam Geib, Hull; daughter-in-law, Wendy Spivey, Columbia, S.C.; sisters, Darleen Aiken, Hull, and sister-in-law, Pearl Tucker, Winterville; grandchildren, Matt Geib, Tucker Geib and Jason Davis; great-grandchild, Ellie Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 7, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens East Chapel with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. A special thanks to Randy for all of his support during this troubling time. Frances' nephews will be acting as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 6, at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Hull Baptist Church.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
