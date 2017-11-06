HULL - William "Chip" Bruce Grant, Jr., 69, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2017.
Chip served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1971 out of Norfolk, Va., on the USS Vermilion. He started his law enforcement career working with Braselton Police Department, followed by 22 years with Jackson County Sheriff's Department, serving as investigator, patrolman, jailer, and also as a D.A.R.E. officer in local schools. He served as chief of West Jackson Fire Department for four years and also Chief of West Jackson Rescue for four years. Chip was a member of The Blue Knights of Georgia, chapter 11, a Mason and Shriner, as well as a HAM radio operator.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Grant; daughters, Marlaina Woodward, Loganville, and Jessie Grant, Lawrenceville; brother, Robert Grant and wife Brenda, Suwanee; sister, Linda Stewart and husband Alan, Peachtree Corners; grandchildren, Keira Woodward, Ainsley Woodward, Allison Evans, Chase Evans and Kasey Evens; great-grandchildren, Kaden Evans, Nova Evans, Jayson Evans and Waylen Evans.
Memorial services with military honors will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
‘Chip’ Grant Jr. (11-02-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry