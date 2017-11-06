Commissioners reject chairman’s meeting proposals

Madison County commissioners rejected policy proposals Oct. 30 by commission chairman John Scarborough to implement two changes at regular board meetings.
Scarborough proposed that the commissioners eliminate one of two public comment portions of regular meetings. He also suggested that the board hear quarterly, instead of monthly, updates from the county industrial authority. Board members turned down both proposals. The proposal to eliminate the second public input portion of each meeting died when no board member made a motion for approval.
Scarborough said that the public has an opportunity to speak on any agenda item. He suggested the board eliminate a regular public input portion, which offers citizens a chance to address the board about any matter at the end of each meeting.
“There’s an opportunity now for people to speak on agenda items,” said Scarborough, noting that the law gives local governments the right to restrict public comment to agenda items.
He said citizens seeking to speak on any topic would be able to contact commissioners and be placed on the next meeting agenda, which would be advertised, and would allow for others to come speak on that topic. He said as it stands, topics are brought up that are not advertised.
Commissioner John Pethel said he didn’t understand why the proposal was being made.
“Is it (the second public input agenda item) bothering somebody?” Pethel asked. “A lot of times a citizens wants to speak on something that is not on the agenda.”
Scarborough said he felt the change would keep the meetings more on topics that have been advertised to be discussed and would cut down on lengthy meetings.
“This is not an attempt to quiet anyone,” he said. “This is an attempt to keep things in a reasonable time frame.”
Audience members, Stanley Thomas and Gene Lurwig, spoke in opposition of Scarborough’s proposal. They both said citizens should have the chance to speak with board members about whatever is on their mind.
“I think we should have a right to communicate with the people we elect,” said Thomas, who served three terms as a county commissioner.
Lurwig agreed.
“It is our right to come up here and speak our peace,” he said.
District 1 commissioner Lee Allen said he was on the fence about the matter, but he said he remembered the first time he addressed the BOC as a citizen. He said it happened during the public input portion at the end of the meeting, adding that he was glad for that part of the meeting because “I couldn’t get my commissioner to do what I wanted to do.”
“I’d hate for someone to go through that,” he said.
Later, during the public input agenda items, Thomas again addressed the board and asked him which commissioner failed to do what he needed. Allen said Thomas, the former District 1 commissioner, had not responded to his requests. But Thomas adamantly denied that statement, saying he would take a polygraph test to prove his was right.
In a separate matter, the group discussed reducing the number of industrial authority reports to the commissioners. Scarborough said there hasn’t been much activity with the industrial authority recently and he suggested moving to quarterly reports and going back to monthly reports if business picks up. Allen said the board has basically been getting the same reports each month, with not much new to report. He favored moving to quarterly reports. Commissioners Pethel, Theresa Bettis and Jim Escoe voted against quarterly reports, while Tripp Strickland joined Allen in voting for them.
Pethel said he feels the reports provide information he doesn’t always have. Bettis said she felt more communication is needed, not less.
In other matters Monday, the board approved Clyde Verhine to a four-year term as the Democratic representative on the county election board. The board includes a non partisan chairman, as well as representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties. The board discussed plans to hire a grant writer for the county government. The commissioners approved the purchase of a boom mower for the road department to cut back roadside trees. The equipment costs $114,000 and will be covered with sales tax funds. The board also agreed to alter a recent lease agreement for a $35,000 vehicle to replace a wrecked sheriff’s office vehicle. That lease will now be a purchase, with billing to begin at the new year. It will be covered with sales tax funds.
Commissioner Pethel said he’s been getting a lot of complaints about this year’s tax increases. He said he’s hearing from people with similar properties who have very different bills. He asked Scarborough if he could contact the state to look into evaluating whether taxes are being fairly assessed in Madison County. Scarborough said he can inquire about that.
“There are so many discrepancies; something is not right,” said Pethel.
