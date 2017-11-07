DANIELSVILLE - Tracy Leigh Duncan, 47, died Monday, November 6, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Duncan was born in Commerce, the daughter of Martha Richey Smith of Commerce and the late, Bobby Jewell Potts. Mrs. Duncan worked at UGA Vision Clinic, was a member of The Anchor Church of Ila, and was an honor grad at Jefferson High School in the Class of 1988. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Richard Duncan, Danielsville; daughter, Megan Duncan, Athens; son, Jesse Duncan, Danielsville; brother, Todd Morgan, Commerce; sisters, Cindy Turpin, Maysville, and April Smith, Commerce; and granddaughter, Journey Leigh Carter.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 9, at 2 p.m., from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Wendell Hanley and Edie Hutchinson officiating with the interment following at The Anchor Church of Ila Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Tracy Duncan (11-06-17)
