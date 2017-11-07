Terrell, Akins elected to Winder City Council; Jackson, McCormic, Lyle win in Statham; Godfrey wins in Carl; SPLOST passes

Here are unofficial election results from contested races around Barrow County. Check back for updates.

WINDER CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Chris Akins - 605
Todd Saxton - 218
Write-in - 4

WINDER CITY COUNCIL WARD 3

Jimmy Terrell - 235
Ridley Parrish - 113
Write-in - 3

STATHAM CITY COUNCIL - Top 3 elected
Eddie Jackson - 157
Dwight McCormic - 126
Betty Lyle - 103
Tammy Hitchcock - 102
Roger Tripp - 87

MAYOR OF CARL
Joshua Godfrey - 24
David Brock - 19

State House District 117 special election

Houston Gaines - 278
Deborah Gonzalez - 121

SPLOST RENEWAL
Yes - 1,644
No - 604

