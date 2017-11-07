Challenger Steve Quinn upset incumbent Jefferson Mayor Roy Plott in Tuesday’s elections. Quinn won with 61 percent of the votes, 680 to Plott’s 422.
Over in Commerce, challenger Darren Owensby defeated incumbent Donald Wilson for the Commerce City Council Ward 2 seat 109-81.
But that pair of incumbent-ousting was about all the drama during this year’s municipal elections as most incumbents held on to their seats either at the ballot box, or from having no opposition.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson had one other contested race this year in addition to the mayor’s contest. In District 4, councilman Mark Mobley held onto his seat from challenger David Wortham 133-91.
Incumbent District 2 councilman Malcolm Gramley had no opposition.
Three Jefferson Board of Education seats were up for a vote, but incumbents Derrell Crowe, Ronald Hopkins and Janice Wilbanks had no opposition.
Only 16.6 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in Jefferson.
COMMERCE
In Commerce, city council incumbents Keith Burchett and Archie Chaney held off opposition to keep their positions. Burchett defeated challenger Terry Minish for the Mayor Pro-Tem’s seat 378-324. Chaney defeated Eric Gatheright 73-36 for the Ward 1 seat.
Commerce Board of Education members Nathan Anderson and Kyle Moore had no opposition.
Commerce had a 21 percent voter turnout.
BRASELTON
In Braselton’s only contested race, Hardy Johnson defeated Robert Clark for the vacant Braselton Town Council District 4 seat.
Quinn upsets Plott; Owensby ousts Wilson in Commerce council race
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry