Challenger Darren Owensby defeated incumbent Donald Wilson for the Commerce City Council Ward 2 seat 109-81.
City council incumbents Keith Burchett and Archie Chaney held off opposition to keep their positions. Burchett defeated challenger Terry Minish for the Mayor Pro-Tem’s seat 378-324. Chaney defeated Eric Gatheright 73-36 for the Ward 1 seat.
Commerce Board of Education members Nathan Anderson and Kyle Moore had no opposition.
Commerce had a 21 percent voter turnout.
Owensby ousts Wilson in Commerce council race
