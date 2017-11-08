Jim Grier elected Lula mayor; incumbents win in Homer council race

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 8. 2017
Tuesday’s election brought a new mayor for the Town of Lula and four incumbents being among those elected to the Homer City Council.
In Lula, challenger Jim Grier beat incumbent Mayor Milton Turner in a 185-96 vote.
In Homer, the four incumbents were re-elected, as well as James Dumas, who is a former chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
The top five vote-getters were: Cliff Hill, 59 votes; James Dumas, 57; Jerry Payne, 55; Sandra Garrison, 49; and David Dunson, 48.
Also on the ballot in the city council election in Homer were: Frankie Gardiner, 38, and Dan Walker, 24.

For more election news, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
