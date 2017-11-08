Hodge named Auburn’s new police chief

Chris Hodge was sworn in to the position of police chief in Auburn on Nov. 2.
City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Hodge as police chief to replace Carl Moulder, who retired on Nov. 3.
Hodge’s annual salary for the first six months will be $65,145, with an increase to $68,142 thereafter.
Sgt. Henry Shotter was promoted to Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigation Division, the position previously held by Hodge.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting, council approved:
•the 2016-2018 Title Ad Valorem Tax Agreement presented by Barrow County. The new distribution rate is 59.45 percent for the state and 40.55 percent for local government.
•the updated and revised contract with Professional Probation Services Inc. (PPSI) to provide professional and effective probation services to offenders sentenced by the Municipal Court of Auburn. Offenders will pay all costs to PPSI, with the fines collected by PPSI forwarded to the city court.
•reclassifying two of the four police department support services positions into one police officer position.
•the purchase of a 2018 Ford Fusion police vehicle for $19,650 from Jacky Jones Ford, Cleveland. The new vehicle will be funded with $14,580 from the city’s insurance carrier and trading in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2007 Ford Mustang.
•the purchase of two new marked police vehicles for $63,900. Financing will be through Bank of the Ozarks, to be repaid over a five-year period, at an annual interest rate of 3.5 percent and a monthly payment of $1,162.45, to be funded through the yearly police department budget.
