The Apalachee girls and the Winder-Barrow boys and girls ran primarily in the middle of the pack Saturday at the GHSA Class AAAAAA state cross country meet at Carrollton High School.
The Apalachee girls finished 18th overall out of 32 schools while Winder-Barrow was 24th.
Winder-Barrow junior Kacie Wilson finished 53rd overall out of over 200 runners, finishing in 22 minutes, 39 seconds. Apalachee senior Molly Silva was 72nd (23 minutes, 29 seconds), and Winder-Barrow senior Sarah-Grace Weatherford was 96th (24 minutes, 26 seconds).
Skylar English of Dacula was the top runner from Region 8-AAAAAA, placing second overall (19 minutes, 30 seconds) behind Makena Gates of Creekview (18 minutes, 58 seconds).
Cambridge won the team title. Dacula was ninth overall while Lanier was 21st.
In the boys meet, Winder-Barrow freshman Ethan Sumlin placed 96th out of over 200 runners (19 minutes, 6 seconds).
Mugisha Bienvenu of Gainesville was the top runner from Region 8, placing 10th (17 minutes, 7 seconds) while Adrian Hernandez of Allatoona was the champion (16 minutes, 26 seconds).
The Bulldoggs finished 24th out of 32 teams. Gainesville was 9th, Dacula was 11th and Lanier was 16th.
Cambridge also won the boys team title.
Cross Country: Local teams compete at state meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry