Football: Bulldoggs set for first-round showdown with Chattahoochee

It has been 14 years since the Winder-Barrow High School football team hosted a state playoff game.
That night, Nov. 21, 2003, ended on a disappointing note as the Bulldoggs fell 28-21 in overtime to Westlake, two years before a young quarterback named Cam Newton burst on the scene there as one of most sought-after college prospects in the country.
But that was then, and this is now. And excitement will be buzzing around W. Clair Harris Stadium on Friday when the Bulldoggs welcome in Chattahoochee of Alpharetta for the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
It has been a goal three years in the making for the Bulldoggs, who, as fourth-year coach Heath Webb put it, went through a lot of blood, sweat, tears and hard work to get to this point.
But just making the postseason is no longer the end goal for Winder-Barrow, which has been there in each of Webb’s first three seasons as a No. 4 seed, only to be drubbed in the first round by higher-ranked opponents. This year’s Bulldoggs, especially the seniors who have been there with Webb every step of the way, are determined to change that.
“No doubt that’s something we’ve been talking with our kids about,” Webb said. “We haven’t reached our destination yet. While giving our hometown crowd a home playoff game was certainly a goal, our players are anxious to show they’re more than just a first-round, one-and-done team.
“They’re determined to go out there and show they’re capable of making some noise.”
The Bulldoggs, who haven’t won a playoff contest since defeating Clarkston in the Class AAA quarterfinals in 1993, have enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in school history to this point. They started the regular season 7-0 and finished 8-2, earning the No. 2 seed in Region 8, but have struggled mightily in their last two home games — blowout losses to Gainesville (38-16) on Oct. 20 and Dacula (47-14) last week, which cost them a region title.
The Achilles heel for the Bulldoggs has been their vulnerability to giving up big plays and their inability to get off the field on third downs in crucial spots.
“It’s a little frustrating to play well on first and second down, only to give up those huge plays on third down,” Webb said. “That is really our focus in practice this week, learning where the breakdowns have been and asking our guys to just do their jobs. On a lot of those big plays we’ve given up, it’s been the result of guys just trying to do too much. They’ve got to stay within themselves and be able to trust their teammates to do their jobs.”
