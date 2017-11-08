Football: Trio of Knights selected for all-star game

Bethlehem Christian Academy seniors Clayton Hopkins, Mathew Kamm and Patrick Wallace will return to the football field on Dec. 1 as part of the annual GISA All-Star contest.
The three players were selected for their standout performances in 2017 as they helped the Knights finish third in Region 1-AAA.
“This is huge for our program,” said BCA coach Lance Fendley. “This is the most players we’ve ever had for the game. It’s another feather in the cap for our football program.”
The Knights’ coach said he expects members of the 2017 team will also be selected for the upcoming Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star game in Athens.
—Chris Bridges
