BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: Shelafoe takes third, Eagles place sixth

Region 8-AAA boys’ champion Shane Shelafoe produced his best state-meet performance to date, taking third in Class AAA Saturday in Carrollton with a time of 16:38.32.
The junior, who was in contention for most of the race with two other runners, finished about 12 seconds off the pace of state champion, Devan Crow (16:26.34) from North Hall.
“I think he had a good race,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said. “It looked like they were feeding off of him and he was pushing the pace. Maybe in hindsight, I think maybe he should have sat on them instead of them sitting on him.”
Sitton added that Shelafoe “had a great year.”
“He was a little disappointed he didn’t win,” Sitton said. “But I think overall he had a great season. I know he had his heart set on winning it.”
Sobe Strong turned in the next-best time for East Jackson, running 18:13.73 to finish 27th as the Eagles placed sixth in Class AAA, one year after winning the state title.
“I think we had a pretty good year. I would have thought it would have taken us until next year to get to where we’re at but some of the kids improved.”
East Jackson is set to return all but one of its top six runners from this season in 2018.
EAST JACKSON BOYS,
CLASS AAA
Shane Shelafoe, third, 16:38.32
Sobe Strong, 27th, 18:13.73
Marco Flores, 29th, 18:20.24
Andree Menchaca, 48th, 18:51.80
Luis Hernandez, 97th, 19:45.31
