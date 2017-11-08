FOOTBALL: Dragons to face rejuvenated White Co. program

Jefferson has won its past five first-round state playoff games but will have to go through one of the most improved programs around to extend that streak to six.
The Dragons will host a White County team that won seven games and qualified for the state playoffs under new coach Tim Cokely following a 1-9 season in 2016. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
“They’ve done a great job — no question — coach (Tim) Cokely and his staff,” Cathcart said. “I know their two coordinators, coach Chad Bennett and coach Terry Franklin, very well. I know that they do an outstanding job.”
Jefferson hasn’t lost in the first round of the playoffs since 2011.
Cathcart said White County is playing with “a great deal of confidence” coming into this game.
“You kind of have to tip your hat to them a little bit because they’ve put together a very, very good year,” he said.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
