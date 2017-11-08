FOOTBALL: Tall task awaits Panthers in first round

As the saying goes, everyone left playing this time of year is good. Then there’s Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Jackson County football team faces a first-round matchup against a juggernaut Spartan team with no shortage of major-college prospects. The Panthers (5-5) will take on Region 7-AAA champion Greater Atlanta Christian (GAC) on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
The list of Division I college-bound talents for GAC (9-1) includes running back-defensive back Kyler McMichael (Clemson), wide receiver-defensive back Trey Morrison (North Carolina), lineman Christopher Hinton (Michigan) and lineman Ford Roberts (Princeton).
As impressive as the Spartan skill players are, the line of scrimmage is what sets GAC apart.
“Across their front, they’re solid and they’ve got some good athletes,” said Panther coach Brandon Worley, who said he probably hasn’t seen a line of scrimmage this good in this three years at Jackson County.
