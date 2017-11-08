Panther wrestlers look to fill holes

Losing two state champions, two state placers and seven starters out of your lineup might be cause for alarm for some wrestling programs.
But not for coach Jason Powers and Jackson County, which commences its season Saturday at the Panther Scramble.
“I feel very confident in the group that we have coming in,” Powers said. “We had an excellent summer and these kids are passionate about the sport. I am excited to watch them in the room continue to get better, learn and grow.”
Powers’ confidence is bolstered by those who do return this season after strong campaigns last year. Ben Gilbreath is back after finishing third a year ago in the 132 class, just missing the state finals. Kaden Andreasen also returns to the lineup after sustaining a late-season injury that prevented a postseason run. Both wrestlers expect to fight for a spot on the podium at the state tournament this year.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
